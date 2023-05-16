Mexico.- During the morning of this Monday, the Santander VIP pre-sale began for the tickets of the Luis Miguel concertshowever, users reported the fall of the page so we leave you the best memes.

Many hope they can get tickets to see “to the sun of Mexico“, given that Luis Miguel will give a series of concerts in Mexico and one of the options is through the official page.

“They already threw out Luis Miguel’s page, this is a disaster“, read the comments on Twitter.

users shared memes about, in case of getting tickets for the concerts of Luis Miguel and the fall of the official page.

It could be me / Photo: Capture

“Me in the virtual row of Luis Miguel in place 31,000 and without a Santander card“wrote a Twitter user.

I believe Martita / Photo: Capture

“I have no Santander card, no money, and no one to go to the Luis Miguel concert with.but no one takes me out of the virtual line”, commented a user.

So don’t lose hope of getting tickets for Luis Miguelyou are not the only person waiting, so we leave you some memes.

Do not pile up / Photo: Capture

Would you be willing to sell your soul? / Photo: Capture

And don’t forget it / Photo: Capture

Just be patient / Photo: Capture

What saint is prayed to? / Photo: Capture