Alessandro Martins
03/07/2024

Talking about artificial intelligence in 2024 is a mix of excitement and distrust. With the launch of ChatGPT 4 and the advancement of other tools such as Sora and Gemini, the topic continues to divide opinions on issues of intellectual property, image rights and regulation.

Caution is even being advocated by OpenAI founder Sam Altman, who has expressed concern about the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, especially its use in politics.

“My biggest fear is that this industry will do significant harm to the world. If it goes wrong, it could go very wrong. We want to be vocal about this and talk to the government,” Altman said during testimony before Congress in 2023.

Wrong? Unethical? No adjective changes the fact that 75% of people who use AI are also using these tools at work, according to a search released by Microsoft.

As reality knocks on the door, the question is: is there a fair way to use AI?

Another view

Even with all the controversy, some companies are proving that it is possible to achieve impressive results using AI with a different approach, one that does not violate the rights of artists, voice actors and illustrators.

This is the case of Cappuccino Digital, a creative agency with clients such as Vivo, Ajinomoto and Nintendo.

Founded in 2000, Cappuccino was already a successful company long before implementing AI into its internal workflow last year.

The team has a set of proprietary tools to conduct in-depth research on clients and their markets, make comparisons and assist in outlining and visualizing ideas that will be put into practice by real professionals.

“Our idea is not to use AI-generated content in our final product, but rather to use it to ‘generate conversations’ during the creation process,” explains CEO Vitor Elman.

According to Elman, the new practices bring more assertiveness to clients, and, despite the loss of the magic of the old creative process, the optimization of this process allows the team to have more time to research, refine the material and arrive at the best possible result.

“In the past, it took us 5 hours to create a good storyboard, but today we can create it in 5 minutes. We can generate an AI voiceover to illustrate our idea to the client and hire a real voiceover artist to record the final material,” he says.

And in the opinion of Cappuccino co-president Rodrigo Martinez, good optimization is optimization that makes sense.

“If we just optimize, optimize and optimize, there is no gain in terms of quality. The idea is that our creative team has more time to think, research and bring less superficial things to the final product,” says Martinez.

AI as an ally in internal processes

It’s no secret that AI is also present where the end customer doesn’t see it. Major market players are embracing the technology to optimize internal processes.

At the end of June, Nubank announced the purchase of an artificial intelligence company aiming to improve its services.

Among the main applications on the market are communication, marketing, organization and data management tools, and even more daring solutions, such as a personalized chatbot for internal use that has all types of information about the company.

“I helped create this solution for a market giant. In the chat, you ask questions like: “What is our company’s market share in India?” and you can compare that market share with the rest of the world. It has all kinds of information about the company. Before, you had to look for reports and work with a huge volume of data. AI removes that barrier,” explains Elman.

Do we need to fear?

This week, the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) suspended the new privacy policy of Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram. In true Black Mirror style, the new term authorized the use of personal data for training AIs.

According to the agency, this is an action that violates Brazil’s General Data Protection Law (LGPD).

From a job market perspective, it is undeniable that the use of these tools is already having a considerable impact. Recently, voice actors mobilized against Globoplay, which used AI-generated voices in the documentary “Rio-Paris: the tragedy of flight 447”

O Live Dubbing Movementwhich brings together professionals from all over Brazil, wants the practice to be regulated to avoid losses in the sector.

“No product produced, localized or adapted for the Brazilian people may be created by replacing a Brazilian artist with artificial intelligence,” says the movement’s manifesto.

In times of many questions and few answers, the only immutable factor is that AI is not the future, it is the present. Surrounded by a sea of ​​gray areas, governments and authorities postpone debates and try to gain time to absorb and understand the impacts of this revolution.

For Elman, who actively participates in discussions on regulation, there is no way to find viable solutions without first understanding and exploring the advancement of these tools.

“Don’t be afraid to use AI, be afraid not to use it. You need to sit down, discuss and talk about it, but don’t move away from the tools. Sometimes, it’s just a matter of exploring and understanding how they can help you without harming anyone’s work or intellectual property,” he concludes.