After what felt like the 3: 3 defeat of Aue, licking the wounds was announced the next day Hamburger SV. For today and tomorrow Daniel Thioune has even completely released his players. Probably also to clear their heads a little. Because the next top game is not far away.
Wait a minute – top game? Against Aue? Yes, it was purely “table constellation” that early Friday evening in the Erzgebirge Stadium. After all, the fourth-best away team made a guest appearance in Saxony, who were again quite strong at home this season (6th in the home table).
And HSV had approached this meeting in the style of a top team (according to Aues President Helge Leonhardt, “the ultimate in the league”). In the first forty-five minutes, the hosts barely even had time to breathe – and also demonstrated an effectiveness on matchday 20 that has been a common thread through the season since the beginning of the season. Three shots on goal, three goals: with a 3-1 lead it went into the dressing room.
But: this is aue. The puns with “hoe”, which one sometimes catches up there, do not have to be tried too hard at this point. Especially since this is even more true of the Millerntor neighbor. After all, the Kiez kickers have lost the last five guest appearances there. Their last victory was in December 2013 (2-0).
And that Aue’s coach Dirk Schuster, as an active player tied to the rustic camp, is a motivator in front of the gentleman, is also known nationwide. But he didn’t need to tell his violets much in the half-time break. Because until then they had hardly taken place.
A shoemaker might tolerate something like that for half the time – but not two in a row. Accordingly, his troop came out of the cabin completely reconfigured. And at HSV, at the latest after Aaron Hunt had given up a big chance (which would then be 4: 1), the deceptive feeling crept in that he would not be able to go back to Hamburg with three counters on this day.
And then it often happens very quickly. What strikes again and again in this context: the opponents succeed in almost everything in these games against the industry leader, including goals of the month. At this point, I dare to doubt whether Florian Krüger will succeed in such a wonderful hit again in the coming years, somewhere between overhead kicks and side kicks, like at 3: 3.
But that’s the way it is: the opponent is almost always at the limit against HSV (especially if he has already overslept a half, but is still mathematically in the game). If then there are mistakes like Jatta’s immediately before the 2: 3 goal, a momentum of its own develops that could even have resulted in a defeat on Friday evening.
Is it going to start again with the HSV slump in the second half of the season? One might ask anxiously. And admittedly: the statistical support for this fear is given. The nine points from the first three games in the first half of the season are now “only” five in the second half of the season.
But: you haven’t lost either. For the tenth time in a row. And you have Daniel Thioune as your coach. The one who fits this team with his unexcited manner like the fist on the eye.
Just as he did not allow himself to be carried away to euphoria by the outstanding start to the season, with five wins in the first five games, in terms of results, so little did he entrench himself during the autumn break (when not a single win was achieved in five games ) in activism characterized by alarm mood. Basically, his diction remained almost identical in both phases.
No, references to alleged parallels to the two previous seasons are not appropriate in my opinion. It seems to me that the troops themselves are simply too good for that. Which is not least thanks to Thiounes.
A very remarkable statement in this context I found that of goal scorer Simon Terodde (scored twice in Aue and increased his hit quota to 19 in 20 games!) After the game. Instead of directing vague accusations formulated by the flower at his colleagues on the defensive, he took the offensive he led under fire in toto.
“We were unclean in the offensive area and could no longer hold the balls.” Why the opponent “already deserved to equalize” in the end (source: kicker.de). Not a word about wrong decisions by his colleagues, like Jatta’s, to want to go one-on-one against three opponents 20 meters in front of his own goal, although enough other players could have been played.
Not a syllable about a continuous loss of control in the control center that could be felt from the restart, in which the absence of Dudziak, who played a major role until his injury, became more and more noticeable.
Instead, Terodde intoned (as I said: two-time goalscorer that evening) the mea culpa and touched his own nose instead of sharing it around himself.
And it is precisely this way of dealing with setbacks that is perhaps one of the biggest differences at HSV compared to previous years.
With this in mind, I want to give the Rothosen top scorer a chance to speak again. Because of course he’s already thinking about the next game. On Saturday the shamrocks from Fürth will make a guest appearance in the Hanseatic city. Terodde’s last words after the game in Aue could be taken as a warning to them. “We’ll take that point away from home, we’ll win back at home, that’s okay.”