Notes by an Army officer on the commission that investigates the events of January 8 were caught in a photo by “Folha de S.Paulo”

Colonel Jean Lawand Júnior took a “cheat” to the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January with guidelines for “don’t go crazy” It is “don’t gesture”. The notes were caught in a photograph by journalist Gabriela Biló, from the newspaper Newspaper.

The instructions were pinned to the inside of a black folder brought by Lawand to the collegiate. “Feed”, “no shit”, “hand together”, “don’t lose emotional” It is “prayer” were other phrases written in the notes.

Asked at the commission about the phrase “no shit”the colonel replied that he wanted to write “tricks” and not “snitch” someone, i.e. accuse.

Summoned to go to the commission, the military denied that he had asked for a “coup d’etat” to prevent the inauguration of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), as suggested by messages intercepted on the cell phone of the former deputy Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid.