Royce Lewis hit the first two home runs of the postseason this Tuesday in the Minnesota Twins’ 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of the American League Wild Card Series.

Lewis drove in the Twins’ three runs at Target Field in Minnesota, which at the same time ended a streak of 18 consecutive runs in the postseason.

Venezuelan Pablo López (1-0) pitched in 5.2 innings, allowing five hits and just one run. On the other hand, he struck out three batters while his team was one win away from winning this best-of-three series.

The Twins’ pitching, which was the fourth best in the Major Leagues, handcuffed the Blue Jays hitters, who only produced two hits in nine at-bats with people in scoring position.

Lewis hit a pitch with Edouard Julien on the bases and drove in two runs for those led by Rocco Baldelli.

The Twins scored their third run in the third inning, when Lewis hit his second home run. López kept the Toronto team’s bats under control until the top of the sixth inning, when after two out and with two runners on the bases, Kevin Kiermaier hit a single to left field, which Bo Bichette took to the register.

Bichette’s unstoppable RBI ordered López out of the game, leaving men on first and third base, but reliever Louie Varland retired Matt Chapman ended the threat with a fly ball to center field.

Pitcher Kevin Gausman (0-1) took the loss by allowing three runs in four innings, despite striking out five opponents.

This was Donovan Solano’s defensive gem

For the Twins, Puerto Rican Carlos Correa hit one hit in four at-bats, Dominican Jorge Polanco failed four times with the bat and Colombian Donovan Solano went hitless on one occasion in the batter’s box, in addition to providing a huge defensive gem to seal his team’s victory with the last out of the game.

💎 JEWEL TO DONOVAN’S DEFENSIVE 💎 Donovan Solano made the 27th out for the Twins’ first postseason victory and first in 18 years. Solano with a walk in two plate appearances.#Postseason pic.twitter.com/YldhC5Ezff — Colombian Peloteros ⚾️🇨🇴 (@PeloterosCol) October 4, 2023

For the Blue Jays, the Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had one hit in four visits to the plate and the Mexican Alejandro Kirk failed in two appearances with the bat.

