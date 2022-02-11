The skater from the state of Jalisco, Donovan Carrillo, he said he was very happy to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games at Figure skatingand put on high the name of Mexico.

After closing his proud participation, in an interview with Adela Micha, Donovan pointed out that it was 14 years of preparation to be able to reach the winter gameswho in order to play a good role, tried to enjoy being on the track to the fullest, living that experience with emotion and happiness, adding to everything behind it.

In addition the mexican figure skater He stressed that he had not slept for several hours due to the time change in China.

Donovan Carrillosaid the following when questioned about the statements in which they mention that no one believed in him: “Far from being distressed by the refusals I received from many people who, far from wanting help, wanted to harm, I wanted to turn them around and show them the how could it be and how we put the limits on ourselves.

For his part, his coach, Gregorio Núñez commented that they have been together for 14 years since Donovan He was just a child and revealed that he met him because he trained his sister a year before, although she later defected from skating and he continued with the discipline.

About the fall he suffered during his participation, Carrillo, I point out that they are events that usually happen and that is part of sport, but it is also a lesson, since many times you have to fall to learn and from Beijing takes a lot of learning.

“The presentations did not go well, but I have some time to prepare for the next competition and also plan a good preseason, a good Olympic cycle, because we have our sights set on Milan, 2026, which is extra motivation to continue showing what they are made mexicans“, He said Donovan.