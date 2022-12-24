Guanajuato.- Figure skater Donovan Carrillo underwent ankle surgery, which he had scheduled for months but had been postponed due to scheduled sports and exhibition commitments.

It was Dónovan himself who, through his Instagram account, announced that he had undergone ankle surgery.

He explained that the surgical intervention was performed on him because he had been experiencing discomfort in his right ankle for a few months.

“Friends, I share that my ankle surgery went very well. I had been putting it off for some time but it was time to take care of my health so I could move on.

“Thanks to the medical team of @conadeoficial and Doctors Raúl Carrillo and Leticia Flores for their care and efforts. Thank you, Dr. Óscar Mendoza, for a successful surgery. See you very soon,” explained the athlete.

Donovan has been doing some exhibition skating in recent weeks at public skating rinks installed by municipal authorities for the enjoyment of the population for the Christmas season.

Some of his last exhibition presentations were in Fresnillo, Zacatecas for the inauguration of the 2022 Christmas Festival and in the municipality of Celaya, Guanajuato for the inauguration of the public ice rink installed for the Christmas celebrations.

And to add to his achievements during this 2022 that has catapulted him as an exemplary figure in youth sports, the Guanajuato state government recognized him with the state sport award.

In the publication, Carrillo Suazo thanks the National Sports Commission (CONADE), with which he seems to have already smoothed out rough edges after they caused him to be disqualified from the World Figure Skating Championship in Montpellier, France because the commission did not send his skates on time. .

Now he has his sights set on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics, so he will focus on the rehabilitation that will keep him off the slopes for a few months, to reach 100 percent for Olympic qualification and competition.