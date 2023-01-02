León, Guanajuato.- The performance that the figure skater Donovan Carrillo did during his participation in the Olympic Games winter in Beijing 2022earned him the chance to be nominated to the prizes of the International Ice Skating Union (ISU)

The 23-year-old participated last year in his first olympic joust and, although he could not win a place in the medal table, it has brought him other recognitions.

Through his Instagram account, Carrillo expressed the emotion that caused him to be nominated in the ‘Most Entertaining Program’ category, in which he competes with his short program in Beijing 2022, guided by the themes ‘Black Magic Woman’ and ‘Shake It’.

“Honored to receive the nomination to the ISU Most Entertaining Program 2023. I remember it with great affection for being the program with which I made my debut at the Olympic Games”, Donovan published on this social network.

As explained by the Mexican skater in their social networksvoting closed on December 31 and now it remains to wait for the results.

Dóovan is currently recovering from surgery that was performed on his ankle a few days ago due to discomfort that had been afflicting him for several months and from which he emerged without complications, with his sights set on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

