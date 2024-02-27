The American conservative organization Americans Action for Prosperity (AFP), led by billionaire Charles Koch, decided to cut investments in the campaign of Republican Nikki Haley, who suffered consecutive defeats in the primaries against former president Donald Trump, being the most recent in South Carolina, where she was once governor.

Through a statement, the AFP stated that, from now on, it will focus its resources on the American House and Senate. “Given the challenges that lie ahead in primary states, we do not believe that any outside group can make a meaningful difference in furthering their path to victory,” said Emily Seidel, an advisor to the organization. “And so, while we continue to support There, we will focus our resources where we can make a difference. Whether it's in the U.S. Senate or the U.S. House,” she added.

Despite the defeats to Trump, Haley assured that she will remain in the primary race, at least until Super Tuesday, next week, when more than a dozen states will vote.

According to information from the Federal Election Commission, Americans for Prosperity has spent more than US$32 million (almost R$160 million) in support of Haley since November last year, with the majority of this amount dedicated to digital advertising and to the electoral campaign.

The latest results from South Carolina gave 47 delegates to Trump and just three to Haley, so the difference between them so far is 110 delegates to 20.

After the failure in her home state, Trump's opponent in the Republican party asked her supporters for more resources to finance her campaign until the decisive March 5th, “Super Tuesday”, when more than 800 party delegates will be decided.

“Can you send a generous donation to help me pay for this next critical stretch?” the message reads, insisting that he continues to see “frustration” in the state and across the country, and that the United States “will go broke if the wrong choices”.

Now that Haley's candidacy is almost symbolic, all attention is focused on who will be Trump's running mate, the one who will be called to be vice president if the tycoon wins the presidential election in November.