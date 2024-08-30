Washington.- Donors to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign are pressuring her to reconsider her proposed tax on the wealthiest Americans as some Wall Street and Silicon Valley executives seek to change the Democratic nominee’s governing agenda.

Last week, Harris’ campaign said she supported the tax increase included in the Biden White House’s most recent budget.

One such plan could require Americans with net worth of at least $100 million to pay taxes on their investment returns even if they haven’t sold their appreciated stocks, bonds or other assets.

Under that plan, those Americans would owe 25 percent in taxes on a combination of their regular income, such as wages, and so-called unrealized gains.

The so-called minimum income tax on billionaires could create a huge tax bill for the wealthy whose wealth comes mostly from stocks and other assets they own.

The proposal has unnerved some donors who have rallied to support Harris after Biden dropped out of the presidential race, according to seven people familiar with the discussions.

Some have complained to campaign advisers and key business allies in her inner circle.

At least one major donor close to Harris has raised the issue with her in a private conversation, encouraging her to raise taxes on the ultra-wealthy who borrow by putting up their assets as collateral.

Harris’s allies and staff have defended the plan to business leaders in private conversations, explaining that the tax would apply to only a small portion of wealthy Americans and could delay investments that are not easily sold, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Although some donors close to Harris do not believe she is so committed to that idea.

“In my interactions with them, the key thing is that she is focused on her values ​​and is not an ideologue about any particular program,” Mark Cuban, a billionaire and former principal owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, said in an interview.

“As I have been told, everything is on the table but nothing has been decided yet.”