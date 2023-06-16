Pledges include €4.6 billion for 2023 and €1 billion for 2024 and beyond to support the displaced inside Syria. and fleeing to neighboring countries.

The EU pledged 3.8 billion euros in grants, of which 2.1 billion came from the European Commission and 1.7 billion from EU governments.

“As the largest donor to the Syrian people, the EU must, and we want, to ensure that their situation remains at the top of the international agenda,” said Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief.

“The conference is not only the largest annual donation event for SyriaIt is also a platform to affirm the commitment of the international community to a full and comprehensive political solution to the conflict in its thirteenth year.

And she said Three United Nations organizations say the needs in Syria are enormous and warn that only a tenth of the funding required for 2023 has been collected so far.

The heads of the three UN organizations said they hoped for a similar level of commitment to Syria and its neighbors at a similar conference last year It amounted to 6.7 billion dollars.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says that more than 14 million Syrians have fled their homes since 2011, and about 6.8 million are still displaced inside Syria, where almost the entire population lives below the poverty line.

Some 5.5 million Syrian refugees live in Türkiye, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.

“We cannot afford to lose another generation. Syria should no longer be a place from which people flee,” said Dan Stoinescu, head of the EU Delegation to Syria.