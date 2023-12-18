Donors ended Umm Muhammad’s suffering with the disease by paying 30,576 dirhams, as the patient had been suffering from hepatitis B, which had been threatening her life for several years, and the complications of the disease had increased, which had a negative impact on her health condition and caused her chronic diseases, including High blood pressure and osteoporosis, she needs special medications for treatment at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Hospital in Abu Dhabi at a cost of 30,576 dirhams, for one year, and her husband’s financial capabilities, who are going through difficult financial circumstances, do not allow him to afford the cost of the medications she needs.

The “hotline” coordinated between the donors and the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, to transfer the donation amount to the patient’s account at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Hospital in Abu Dhabi, so that she could continue receiving treatment there.

The patient expressed her deep thanks to the donors for their quick response and generous support, in light of the difficult circumstances she is going through, stressing that “this generosity is not strange to the people of the UAE who love doing good and giving.”

On December 12, Emirates Today published the story of Umm Muhammad, 51 years old, suffering from hepatitis B, which has been threatening her life for several years. The complications of the disease have increased, which negatively affected her health condition and caused… She has chronic diseases, including high blood pressure and osteoporosis, and she currently needs special medications for treatment at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Hospital in Abu Dhabi at a cost of 30,576 dirhams, for one year, and her husband’s financial capabilities, who are going through difficult financial circumstances, do not allow him to afford the cost of the medications that he needs. You need it.

Umm Muhammad previously told the story of her suffering with the disease, saying: “My health condition has deteriorated greatly for several years due to my suffering from hepatitis and kidney failure, and I underwent a kidney transplant.”

She added: “My condition worsened after the kidney transplant, as I felt a severe headache for some time, which made me lose the ability to perform any work or move normally, which necessitated my transfer to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Hospital, and the treating doctor asked me to conduct laboratory tests and analyzes that revealed my injury.” “With a sharp increase in blood sugar, malfunction of the pancreas, and type 1 diabetes.”

Umm Muhammad continued: “My health condition continued to deteriorate to a dangerous stage that threatened my life. Accordingly, the doctor decided to give me medications for diabetes, and stressed the necessity of taking them continuously. I continued taking the medications according to the doctor’s program until my health condition stabilized.”

She continued: “Our financial situation does not allow us to manage even a small part of the cost of medicines, as my husband is the sole breadwinner for the family consisting of a wife and three children, and he works in a private company with a salary of 4,500 dirhams per month, of which he pays 1,800 dirhams for housing rent, while the remaining amount goes to cover Household expenses.

. The patient suffers from chronic diseases, most notably high blood pressure and osteoporosis.