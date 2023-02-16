This amount exceeds half of the $1.5 billion that the Fund considers it needs to finance its four-year strategic plan 2023-2026 to help 20 million children and adolescents around the world.

The UN fund, which was established in 2016 and holds its first donor conference in Geneva, considers that 222 million children in the world have received a disturbed education due to conflicts or climate-related disasters, including 78 million who have never gone to school.

Since its inception, the fund has raised more than $1 billion to build schools, purchase educational supplies, provide daily meals, and provide psychosocial support services.

The fund helps nearly seven million children in 32 countries.

The director of the “Education Cannot Wait” fund, Yasmine Sharif, said during the conference on Thursday that the fund’s mission is “to achieve 222 million dreams.”

The lack of education has real and immediate repercussions, as children sometimes find themselves on the street and face threats of violence, human trafficking and recruitment to armed groups, in addition to the risk of forced marriage for girls.

Gordon Brown, UN Special Envoy for Global Education and Chair of the Education Cannot Wait Steering Group, said: “We have seen around the world that hope is lost when a caravan of migrants is lost at sea, hope is lost when goods intended for migrants do not pass through. besieged cities.

“But hope is also lost when a teenager is unable to plan or prepare for his future because he does not have the opportunity to go to school,” he added.

“But hope comes when we can give children an education, when we can offer them the chance for a better future, when we can, even in the poorest and most desperate places in the world, somehow allow them to go to school.”