F.According to the propaganda from Damascus, then the Syria Conference in Brussels met people who support “terrorism in any form” and who practice “economic terrorism”. At least that was the accusation made by the Syrian Foreign Ministry to the EU. In reality, the supposed economic terrorists made billions of dollars available to the needy Syrian population. On Tuesday evening it became known that the donor conference, which was hosted by the EU and UN, pledged 5.3 billion euros in new humanitarian aid. The UN had budgeted ten billion dollars to fund emergency aid this year. The fact that this sum did not come together in the end, however, was not due to the federal government. Together with the United States, it formed the top bilateral donor and on Tuesday pledged the largest sum in four years: 1.738 billion euros, the equivalent of a good two billion dollars.

The aid promise from Berlin was accompanied by clear words from the Foreign Minister: “For a decade now, the regime and its international supporters have been bringing death and destruction to the Syrian people and have dashed their hopes for change,” said Heiko Maas. It required serious cooperation in international mediation efforts. “Sham elections in a destroyed country are no substitute for a real political process,” said Maas, who once again made it clear that there would be no reconstruction aid without one.

The situation is dire

It is statements like these that gave Damascus cause for its propaganda campaign against the EU. A polyphonic choir of supporters of Syrian President Bashar al Assad vented the regime’s frustration at the fact that the EU is sticking to its clear line before the Brussels conference. On the tenth anniversary of the uprising against Assad, she had reaffirmed that Europe remains determined to renew the sanctions against the regime if it does not change its behavior. The replicas from Damascus made it clear that this is not to be expected, and the perplexity in Syria diplomacy is correspondingly great.

The situation in Syria is dramatic. Ninety percent of the population lives below the poverty line, and the vast majority have little money left to buy something to eat. Long queues of people have long been part of everyday life when people stand in line for subsidized bread. The fuel shortage is so blatant that in Damascus there are whispers that even high-ranking intelligence officials sometimes have difficulties in supplying their vehicle fleets.

FAZ early thinkers –

The newsletter for Germany Carefully selected and competently arranged every morning. The significant events and developments in Germany and the world. Register now



The need in the population undermines the authority of the regime, but apart from repression, it has little idea – and likes to point its finger at other countries. The complaint that the western sanctions are to blame for the collapse of the economy and the hunger of the Syrians is part of the standard repertoire of the Assad loyalists. The lack of interest in Damascus shows how advanced this is when the Europeans ask the regime to constructively participate in working out possible exceptions. For example, the regime has complained that it cannot import important medical products for the fight against the corona pandemic because of the EU sanctions. It turned out that only one of the 21 goods that were on the list from Damascus was subject to European restrictions because it can also be used to manufacture chemical warfare agents.

The regime benefits from aid money

Damascus also forgets to mention that humanitarian aid from the West now exceeds the dimensions of the Syrian budget – at least if you take the black market exchange rate for the Syrian pound as a yardstick. According to experts’ calculations, the budget for 2021 is equivalent to around 2.2 billion dollars, which is roughly the same as the German contribution to the Brussels conference. And the regime benefits from aid that flows to Syria through the central bank. Because it pays out Syrian pounds at the drastically lower official exchange rate and can thus nurture its battered foreign exchange reserves.

Fully spending the sums that are raised at donor conferences is a major challenge. Western diplomats admit that it is next to impossible to rule out that the regime’s minions do not earn money from the humanitarian aid. The Syria Trust for Development of the first wife Asma al Assad is one of the Syrian partners who are required to provide foreign aid.

It has been known and documented for years how the regime tries to direct and use humanitarian aid for its own purposes. Aid to Syria will soon have to overcome a high diplomatic hurdle: to ensure that it arrives in places where it does not want Damascus and its supporters in Moscow. Negotiations on cross-border aid deliveries to regions not controlled by Assad are pending. At the instigation of Russia, these have been steadily restricted in the UN Security Council in order to strengthen the regime. The number of transitions has decreased from four to the current one. The permit expires in July.