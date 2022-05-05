EAn international donor conference for people who have been displaced because of the Russian attack on Ukraine on Thursday made pledges of 6.2 billion euros. This was announced by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the end of the conference that Poland and Sweden organized in Warsaw.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

“Today has shown that our support for Ukraine continues and there is no selfishness among us,” Morawiecki said. The money is for internally displaced people in Ukraine and refugees. According to the EU Commission, around eight million people have left their home towns, and a good 5.3 million of them have sought refuge in neighboring countries and the EU.

Germany pledged a further 265 million euros. “Putin must not win the war and he will not win it,” declared Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in a video message. President Ursula von der Leyen promised additional aid of 200 million euros for the EU Commission. “We know more will be needed. And we will continue to stand by Ukraine,” she affirmed. The Commission has so far raised around four billion euros for direct budget support, humanitarian aid and to support states that have taken in displaced people. In April, a donor conference in Canada raised 9.1 billion euros.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, connected from Kyiv, campaigned for a modern version of the Marshall Plan. To return to a safe life, his country will need money, technology, professionals and growth prospects, he said. “It will be an investment in the stability of all of Central and Eastern Europe.” Von der Leyen had already campaigned on Wednesday for an “ambitious economic stimulus package” with “massive investments” to rebuild the country after the end of the war and to the bring the European Union closer.

The EU Commission is considering financing this through joint debts, based on the model of the Corona reconstruction aid. Von der Leyen, like Council President Charles Michel, pointed out on Thursday in Warsaw that the International Monetary Fund estimates that Ukraine needs five billion euros a month to be able to cover salaries, pensions and current expenses.





