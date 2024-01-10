A DNA test must always be done if a donor child is linked via the national register to a sperm donor who allegedly fathered it. The Donorkind foundation is advocating for this after a new scandal in a Leiden fertility clinic. There, in the 1980s, a laboratory technician fathered at least eleven donor children with his own sperm, even though he was not a donor.
Tonny van der Mee
Latest update:
10-01-24, 19:22
