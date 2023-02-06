In order to support Thijs Slegers, the terminally ill press secretary of PSV, some 2,800 new stem cell donors have registered in recent days. Donor bank Matchis is happy with all registrations, because the chance of a match is ‘looking for a needle in a haystack’.

During the Feyenoord-PSV match, spectators in De Kuip clapped for a minute for the terminally ill press secretary of the Eindhoven club on Sunday. Slegers was told in 2020 that he suffers from leukemia. Last Thursday he sent a message to the world that he has been treated. The press secretary called on supporters to register as a stem cell donor.

The Matchis Foundation, which manages the Dutch donor bank, has noticed this. In recent days, 2800 new stem cell donors have registered. But how does stem cell donation actually work?

Worldwide there are about forty million donors, in the Netherlands there are about 395,000 people. Every year, around 600 Dutch patients, mostly with leukaemia, need a stem cell donation. 30 percent find a donor in the family circle. The donor bank is consulted for another part of the patients. Matchis searches worldwide for suitable donors. “It is very difficult to find a match,” says spokesperson Bert Elbertse. See also By 2030 people should live on the moon Watch how Thijs Slegers clapped in De Kuip, read more below:

Unique stem cells

Why that is is a technical story. Almost everyone has unique stem cells. However, a donation requires stem cells that are as identical as possible to those of the patient. “Otherwise, the chance of rejection is high,” explains Elbertse. The more donors there are in the database, the greater the chance that an (almost) identical stem cell will be found. “It is like looking for a needle in a haystack.”

And that is why the chance that a donor will actually receive a call is small. Last year, 247 Dutch people were able to donate stem cells, ninety percent of the donations went to patients abroad. Incidentally, that was a record number of matches. In 2016, only fifty Dutch people were able to donate stem cells. “We see that our donor base has grown enormously. We’re really getting famous. Appeals such as those from Thijs Slegers help, of course,” says Elbertse.



Quote

Young people in particular are suitable as donors. They have better stem cells Bert Elbertse, Matchis Foundation

However, not everyone can just register. Donors must have a healthy body weight and have not been ill themselves. In addition, age counts heavily. Matchis is mainly looking for donors between the ages of 18 and 35. In fact, people over 35 must pay a personal contribution of 35 euros if they want to register. “Young people in particular are suitable as donors. They have better stem cells,” says Elbertse.

Contribution

Because it costs Matchis 35 euros to register someone, but the chance of a match is nil, people over 35 must pay their own contribution. “We don’t want to close it completely, because registration is also often an emotional choice for donors. This way we do give people the opportunity to register.” But actually, the donor bank mainly hopes for applications from young people. The good news is that about 90 percent of donors are actually younger than 35.

The donors who do eventually receive a call can expect a call from Matchis. They must first go through a medical examination to make sure they are a good match. If that turns out to be the case, the doctor of the patient who needs stem cells decides how the donation is made. Seventy percent goes through a blood transfusion, in which stem cells are filtered from the blood, called apheresis. Donors are then in the hospital for four to six hours.

The other donors have to be under anesthesia, because the stem cells have to come from the bone marrow with a puncture. Elbertse: “Those stem cells have not yet been absorbed into the blood, so they still have to develop and are purer.”

Incidentally, a stem cell transplant is not the solution for all patients, as is the case with PSV press secretary Slegers. The treatment may not be effective or the disease may recur over time.

