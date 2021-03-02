Rodolfo D’Onofrio enjoying his final year as president of River and little by little he begins to look beyond. After the elections scheduled for December 2021, will release the chair he has occupied since 2013 and the time will come to take new directions. Wanting to stay involved in the world of football, the owner of Núñez’s team had one of his greatest wishes as a manager and he did not hide his desire to get to the most important office in the historic building located on Viamonte street.

D’Onofrio with Tapia and Jorge Amor Ameal at the AFA. AFA Press Photo

“It is not in the statutes that a president of River or Boca cannot be presidents. That is a folklore of Argentine soccer. It has had presidents who are fans of Boca, it has a president that is a fan of Boca and may have fans of River. If I would like to be president of the AFA? Yes, why not … I think there is much to do and transform “, He started in statements to ESPN F360.

“You have to make a profound change on the day that corresponds, I am not dismissing anyone eh. In the appropriate time and whenever, and if not help those of now, but they have to let themselves be helped … As president of River we are at the service of, we are not the kings of … We have to be transparent, and it cannot be that soccer championships do not have definite dates for the whole year. It cannot be. Because when you sell international rights to everyone They can’t schedule the games then, “he added.

