With videosDonny van de Beek has made his official debut for Eintracht Frankfurt. The midfielder was given a starting place by his trainer Dino Toppmöller in the away match against Xavi Simons' RB Leipzig. Eintracht Frankfurt won 0-1.
Latest update:
02:28
