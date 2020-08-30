Yesterday, Saturday, Donny van de Beek was missing from the Ajax Amsterdam squad for the friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt. Coach Erik ten Haag confirmed that the 23-year-old offensive player is about to transfer. Gets Manchester United the bid?
Van de Beek will definitely not switch to FC Barcelona, this was reported by several Catalan media such as the reliable radio station RAC1. The suspicions about a move to Spain arose after van de Beek’s ex-national coach Ronald Koeman took office at Barca.
It has also become quiet at Real Madrid, the Spanish champions have been the absolute favorites for a commitment in the past. Only Manchester United is currently said to have concrete backing, according to the Guardian the English club has already contacted van de Beek’s advisor. The Red Devils see themselves in pole position due to their good relationship with Ajax managing director Edwin van der Sar. Van de Beek’s price tag is 40 million euros.
Last season in the Netherlands, van de Beek confirmed his role as a top performer after his penultimate international breakthrough season, in which he marched into the semifinals with Ajax. Maybe he will be scheduled as a central midfielder in Manchester, as they already have an excellent playmaker in Bruno Fernandes.
