An evening that started so beautifully for Donny van de Beek ended in a small personal drama. Erik ten Hag allowed him to start again in the base against Bournemouth, but the former Ajax player had to leave the field before the break with a knee injury.

With Van de Beek in the starting line-up, Manchester United took the lead after more than twenty minutes through a goal from fellow midfielder Casemiro, but the smile on Van de Beek’s face quickly faded. Former Feyeno player Marcos Senesi unfortunately slipped on a soaking wet field, causing Van de Beek’s knee to get stuck.

Donny van de Beek is hit hard by Marcos Senesi. © AP



The Dutchman cried out in pain and then had to stumble off the field. The coming days will show how serious Van de Beek’s injury is, but the prospects are bleak.

“We have to wait to be able to make the correct diagnosis, but it doesn’t look good,” Ten Hag told MUTV after the match. “What happened to Donny is bad news for Donny in the first place, but also bad news for Manchester United.” See also US sports in brief: 8-2 with the Kings – Draisaitl celebrates the next gala with Oilers

Second starting place in Premier League

Van de Beek was allowed to kick off again against Bournemouth from Ten Hag. It was only his second start of the season in the Premier League.

This blow comes extra hard for the 25-year-old man from Nijkerveen, since he finally got a chance from his trainer Erik ten Hag to prove himself. After making 9, 25, 66, 4, 3, and 12 minutes in six appearances, he was now allowed to start in the base.

Donny van de Beek emotional from the field. ©AFP



Donny van de Beek is comforted by his teammates. © AP



Premier League results and fixtures





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Premier League standings





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Trump increasingly radical: 'Abolish the Constitution'

Statistics Premier League





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.