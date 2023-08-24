FC Groningen has signed the French striker Noam Emeran. The 20-year-old player comes over from Manchester United. He has signed a contract in Groningen until mid-2027.

Before making the switch, Emeran consulted teammate Donny van de Beek. “I regularly participated in the preparations for the first team of Manchester United,” he says on the website of his new club. “Teammate Donny van de Beek told me that FC Groningen is a good club, with a lot of support and a family atmosphere. .”

Emeran started his youth training in France. In 2019, Manchester United took over from Amiens. He played for the English club in the under-18 and under-23 teams. Last summer, he was part of the pre-season of Manchester United’s first squad and played in several friendly games, but failed to break through to the first team.

He is happy with his transition to FC Groningen, which relegated from the premier league last season. ,,I'm excited. FC Groningen has a good plan for me and the conversations showed that the club knew me well as a player. This is the best choice for me to develop both on and off the field. My goals are of course to play a lot, score goals, provide assists, in short, become a better version of myself."