22-year-old Donny M. confessed during a police interrogation to have been involved in the kidnapping and death of 9-year-old Gino, reports 1limburg. The boy disappeared on June 1 and his body was found three days later in Geleen.

Murder suspect Donny has now shared his side of the story with the police. A justice spokeswoman said she could not comment on this “at the moment”. Donny’s lawyer Sjanneke de Crom also does not answer questions about the confession. ‘We are awaiting the investigation’, is all that Peter Smit, who is speaking on behalf of the relatives, currently wants to say. For now, Donny is charged with murder, kidnapping and possession of child pornography. He will appear in court for the first time on September 14 during a public hearing.

However, the news site also reports that M.'s DNA was found on the boy's scooter. The scooter was found during a search for Gino on a playing field, where the 9-year-old was last seen. Earlier it appeared that M. was previously convicted of fornication with a minor. The suspect, who was diagnosed with an autistic disorder at an earlier stage, is currently being observed at the Pieter Baan Center. In addition to the murder of Gino, the Public Prosecution Service also suspects M of possessing and distributing child pornography, as it turned out at a hearing on 6 June.

During that hearing, M.'s pre-trial detention was extended by ninety days. There is a fear of repetition upon release, the Limburg press judge explained. "The rule of law is seriously shaken," he said. M. was in restrictions until then, but they have been lifted. The Public Prosecution Service and M's lawyer are allowed to acquit again. Yesterday, three women, including a sister of the deceased Gino, were arrested by the police. They would have broken into M's home in Sittard on 18. The suspect had already been detained for two weeks by then. The three were interrogated by the police and then released Police have never revealed whether anything was taken from the home during the burglary. Investigation services suspect that the women have mainly been looking for personal items and documents of M. The lawyers involved in the case do not want to say anything for the time being.

Thousands of people walked in Kerkrade in a memorial tour for 9-year-old Gino (video).