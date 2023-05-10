The man suspected of the murder of 9-year-old Gino from Kerkrade appears to have been arrested shortly before the boy’s body was found. The action was part of a covert operation in an ultimate attempt to find Gino alive.

Donny M. (23) was arrested on June 4 due to involvement in Gino’s disappearance, but a day earlier detectives already suspected that the man from Geleen might have something to do with it, as it turned out during an interim session at the court in Maastricht.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, Donny M. was already under constant observation on June 3 and his arrest for driving without insurance was a well-considered action in the search for Gino to be found. M. could thus be taken to the police station, giving detectives the opportunity to take a look at M.'s home unnoticed to see if they would find Gino alive there. That was not the case. A police investigation later revealed that he had been killed before.

After his short-term arrest, M. texted his girlfriend at the time after midnight that he had washed the bedding. Early the next morning M. was lifted from his bed, now in connection with Gino’s disappearance. A short time later, he confessed that he was involved and told officers where to find the boy.

High chance of recurrence

M. himself was present during the fourth session in the trial, where he heard that researchers from the Pieter Baan Center considered it likely that he could sexually abuse a child again if he is not treated. He has been diagnosed with multiple disorders, including a personality disorder

Gino disappeared on June 1 last year in Kerkrade while playing outside. Police officers and hundreds of volunteers conducted searches in the hopes of finding him soon.

M. (23) has confessed that he took Gino to his home in Geleen, administered him drugs, among other things, and then sexually abused him. Gino is then strangled and choked. The man is also suspected of possessing and distributing child pornography and fornicating an incapacitated person in 2019.

He has previously been convicted of assaulting and threatening two children and abusing at least one of them. He was also sentenced for attempted manslaughter after he threw a paving stone off an overpass. The judge in that case then said that M. was less responsible because he has an autism spectrum disorder and is mentally retarded.

Separate from the criminal case, several investigations are ongoing around M. For example, the Justice and Security Inspectorate has started an exploratory investigation into the actions of the police after child pornography was found on the man’s telephone in 2021. No investigation followed the discovery. The Social Domain Supervision, a collaboration of four government inspectorates, also examines whether M. was “provided with appropriate guidance, support and care” before he became a suspect in the Gino case.