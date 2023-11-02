Donnarumma? “You’ve Got Mail”. Milan-PSG, Curva Sud message to Gigio

The countdown has started for Gigio Donnarumma’s return to San Siro as AC Milan’s opponent. The protest from the Rossoneri fans seems to have been announced in Champions League match will be played on Tuesday 7 November at 9pm and that, among other things, the Devil must absolutely try to win to revive his chances of qualifying for the round of 16 (so far 2 points in 3 games with Newcastle-Borussia Dortmund on 4 and Paris Saint Germain on 6).

Already in the Paris match on October 25th (lost 3-0 by the Devil, here are the passes and fails of the match) had left chants against the goalkeeper by the Rossoneri supporters who arrived at the Parc des Princes, but at San Siro the welcome could be ‘warmer’.

Milan’s Curva Sud published a story on Instagram tagging Donnarumma: in the published photo you can see two pallets of boxes. The writing accompanies the image “You’ve got mail” and three “suspicious” hearts…

What will the boxes contain? It is unlikely that they contain the famous whistles that held sway for Inter-Roma for Lukaku’s return to the Nerazzurri’s San Siro.

The message from the Rossoneri Curva Sud to Donnarumma (Instagram photo)



Donnarumma, returns to San Siro as goalkeeper for the Italian national team

It is not the first time that Donnarumma has played at San Siro since he left Milan: the PSG goalkeeper defended the national team’s goal in the Milan stadium, suffering boos (but also receiving applause).

The last episode was in September for Italy-Ukraine when Gigio (author of an excellent performance among other things) also had the captain’s armband on his arm. “In the national team – the words of Davide Frattesi that evening – I had never seen something like this: it was an unworthy thing and I don’t understand why it happened. He is strong and didn’t let himself be influenced. When I heard the whistles, I ‘I hugged him and told him I loved him.”

See also Max Verstappen, in the pillory: rude and unacceptable response in the Japanese GP



Read alsoJuventus, sporting trials cost 115 million. Vlahovic, transfer issue

Subscribe to the newsletter

