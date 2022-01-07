Milan, the consecration of Maignan

Magic Mike drives the Rossoneri people crazy. After the farewell of Donnarumma last summer there were many fans of the Milan worry about the change in brings. Instead, very few games were enough Maignan to conquer everyone.

From the beginning it was understood that the former number one of the Lille (elected best defender of the French league in 2021, at the end of a Ligue 1 conquered with his team against the battleship Psg) was not only a solid goalkeeper, but also a player of charisma and personality capable of directing the defense with a great conductor. Not only: Maignan he immediately impressed everyone also for his technical skills with the ball at his feet (his 60-meter goalposts, his ease of football are impressive).

Maignan phenomenal against Roma. What a bargain AC Milan is his signing from Lille to replace Donnarumma

And the consecration of Maignan, if she ever needed it, she arrived on the night of the Befana which saw the Milan crush the Rome from Mourinho. A 3-1 net (with two cross bars and a missed penalty in the 93rd which could have made the score even heavier), but football sometimes thrives on episodes that can change the fate of a game and Magic Mike was good at neutralize them all: 3-4 important interventions (on Abraham, Zaniolo And Mkhitaryan: absolutely amazing). And the Devil can pamper his goalkeeper, taken alone 15 million (economic as well as technical affair) last summer – armored by a five-year contract (salary around 2.8 million per season) – when many Cassandras predicted trouble in the absence of Donnarumma. Instead, the Rossoneri revolving door saw a champion come out, but another came from France.

