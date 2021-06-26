The blue goalkeeper: “Portugal or Belgium? We enjoy this victory ”. Spinazzola: “We are 26 owners, we always repeat it to ourselves. I’m playing my best football on the most important stage “

The tensions for a complicated and suffered challenge for 90 minutes, before the release of the extra time with the goals of Chiesa and Pessina that bring Mancini’s Italy to the quarterfinals. At the microphones of Rai, after the final embrace with the Azzurri in a circle to celebrate, it is Gigio Donnarumma, protagonist of a decisive save in the first extra period. “It wasn’t easy, we were good at not giving up anything – says the blue goalkeeper -. Then we managed to find two goals and everything went downhill, games like this help us to face the next ones ”.

Donnarumma reveals that the response of the Var that canceled the Austrian goal was a relief: “But we were good at not giving up. We heard the fans, we missed them a lot ”. And on the next opponent: “Portugal or Belgium? Let’s see, now we enjoy this victory, then we will try to face the opponent with the desire to keep going forward ”.

spinazzola – Leonardo Spinazzola, awarded as best in the field by UEFA, is radiant: ““ I am very happy for the qualification, it was a real team match. We had to be calmer and more lucid in the last step. But we all defended and suffered together against a very physical team. A lot of suffering, we knew it was going to be a difficult match. We were on track, we all defended together. We were good at finding scoring opportunities ”.

And then on the goals arrived from Chiesa and Pessina, who entered from the bench: “We are twenty-six players all starters, all at the same level, if we repeat it often. Am I playing my best football? Yes, even on the most important stage of my career, I am happy. Now who am I waiting for between Belgium and Portugal? They are all very strong, now let’s think about recovering well and then let’s see ”.

In the evening unmissable selfies posted on social networks, such as that of Immobile and Insigne: “Tired but happy”.

