Psg-Lorient, the viral image of Donnarumma in the action of the 3-1 goal

PSG lose at home against Lorient 3-1 and see Igor Tudor’s Marseille (great season on the bench and Juventus’ eyes on him) 5 points behind when there are 5 days to go. The sheikh’s team remains the favorite to win the French championship, but in the meantime it explodes protest from Parisian fans (who in recent weeks had badly digested yet another premature elimination in the Champions League) at the training center: the club’s management is in the crosshairs, with president Al-Khelaifi in the lead.

The knockout over the weekend was sensational: after Mbappé had managed to equalize on the half hour mark, the team collapsed instead of overtaking.

Black day also for Gigio Donnarumma. In the 2-1 action, Faivre entered the area and passed Verratti and Bernat, then put the ball in the center and perhaps Donnarumma was unable to intervene, leaving Yongwa the chance to score without fail.

But in the final minutes it got worse: in the 88th minute the image of the former AC Milan goalkeeper running backwards from almost mid-field with his back to the ball went viralfollowing a very fast reversal in front of Lorient: Donnarumma partially redeemed himself with a one-on-one save with Dieng, who however did not avoid the 3-1 on the rebound.

