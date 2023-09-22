Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After most football experts expected a distinguished future for the young Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, following his remarkable brilliance in the recent European Nations Cup, “Euro 2021”, when he led the Italian national team to win the tournament thanks to his strong performance to the point that he was chosen as the best player in the tournament.

Not long after this tournament, Donnarumma’s level began to decline in such a clear way that European football experts agreed on the fact that this goalkeeper, who was a giant in his early days, was no longer making any significant progress. Rather, he had become at a level that did not qualify him to be one of the best goalkeepers. In the world.

Two years ago, Donnarumma joined Paris Saint-Germain in the presence of Costa Rican goalkeeper Kilornavas, and they played in exchange until Saint-Germain got rid of Navas on loan, and Donnarumma became the undisputed main goalkeeper. Despite this, he did not achieve the progress he hoped for, and his performance was disastrous in many cases. Among the important matches, including, for example, his team’s match against Real Madrid in the European Champions League, and the mistake he made in a joint ball with the Frenchman Karim Benzema, which resulted in a goal that completely turned the balance of the match in favor of the “Merengue”, and other matches in the French League, “Ligue 1”.

Many French press sources reported that Donard was no longer a “reference.” Indeed, some voices within Saint-Germain demanded the necessity of having another competent goalkeeper so that there would be competition sufficient to raise the level of the two goalkeepers. There was talk of benefiting from Navas’ return after the loan, as it might motivate him to excel.

The same sources said that no football expert no longer places him among the elite of the great goalkeepers, such as Ederson City, Alisonen Baker, Liverpool, Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid, Jan Oblak, Atletico, and other goalkeepers who have succeeded in developing their performance in recent years, while Donnarumma was content with “fame” and memories of the past since he started. He shined at the age of 16 with his Italian club, AC Milan. He is no longer described as a great goalkeeper, but rather just a good and sufficient goalkeeper.

Donnarumma’s self-confidence has been greatly shaken recently, and he has doubts about his level, whether he wears the shirt of his French club or the Azzurri national team.

It seems that the shadow of Kilornavas, who returned to team training after returning from loan, has begun to loom again, since the arrival of Spanish coach Luis Enrique and his insistence on the presence of another goalkeeper so that the competition between them continues and the level rises. The Yahoo Sports website stated that Donnarumma is no longer “protected” in his position, but is threatened to sit on the “bench” in the near future with Navas playing in his place, and that he bears a large part of the responsibility for the goals that he has conceded during the matches he has played so far in the league. French and the Champions League, especially the Nice match in which Saint-Germain lost 3-2.

Donnarumma was not spared criticism and attacks from all French television sports programs and a number of newspapers and websites, because he is not good at dealing with his feet and building the game from the back as if he were a libero, and he cannot remove the ball from his penalty area if he is under pressure and always resorts to long, high balls.