Gigio Donnarumma lived moments of great fear together with his girlfriend Alessia Elefante, after the robbery in the house suffered in Paris. A gang of thieves broke into the apartment of the goalkeeper of the PSG and the Italian national team, stripped them, tied them up and then took away a booty of around 500 thousand euros. The former AC Milan goalkeeper was allegedly injured by two blows received on the head by the thieves.

Before entering the house, the criminals also hit and knocked out the caretaker of the building. At 3 in the morning the attack on the avenue Montaigne building. Four criminals broke into the house of the Italian goalkeeper, according to the first elements of the investigation revealed by French police sources. The couple would have been subjected to violence, tied up and threatened with “white weapons”.

“They immobilized me, she handed everything over to the robbers,” Donnarumma told Libero. Material goods, for around half a million euros, but that’s not all. The goalkeeper of the national team and of Paris Saint-Germain was made to kneel, turned and tied up, completely unable to move. When he tried to fight back, he was hit on the head.

“I can’t go into too much detail – explains Gigio – There are ongoing investigations. My fiancée and I had to leave the apartment to allow inspections to be carried out and to carry out the investigations useful for the investigations and we temporarily stayed in a hotel”. “There was a lot of fear, but even more was that something could happen to Alessia. I was helpless, tied up, I could do nothing. Also, I don’t speak French very well and it was difficult to explain to those people where all the things were. And it was Alessia, still very frightened, with them. Really excited moments and deep terror, especially fear for her. Terror that they could hurt her”. Donnarumma will leave today together with PSG for the tour in Japan.