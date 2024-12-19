Paris Saint Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma suffers “facial” trauma with “multiple wounds”, according to the first diagnosis of the club’s medical services, after being hit with a ‘template’ in the face by Wilfried Singo in the match played this Wednesday against Monaco, with a victory for the visitors (2-4).

The Italian international goalkeeper, who had to be substituted for this reason in the 20th minute of the match at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, returned to Paris at night with the entire team, as PSG added in the medical report published on its website. official.

The mishap occurred in the 17th minute. The Italian international goalkeeper was left lying on the ground, he was treated for about three minutes, while Achraf Hakimi already informed the bench led by Luis Enrique of the obligation to replace the goalkeeper, who moments later left the playing field on his own two feet together with the Parisian club’s doctors. The assistants placed ten staples in his right cheekbone. Matvey Safonov took his place.

This Thursday, Donnarumma, who left the field on his own, is scheduled to undergo “medical examinations” to evaluate the extent of the blow and the visible injuries to his face. “He will have to remain inactive for several days,” Paris Saint Germain added in its statement.