Gigio Donnarumma (photo Lapresse), night of fear in Paris: the doorman robbed in the event

Donnarumma and his girlfriend attacked at home: the theft in the house in Paris

Gianluigi Donnarumma in Paris lived a night of fear in Paris. According to the French site Actu 17, the former Milan goalkeeper, currently number one of PSG, and his partner Alessia Elefante would have been caught by surprise in their Parisian home by some bad guys.



The thieves allegedly tied up Gigio and his girlfriend and then robbed them of around 500,000 euros.

Gigio Donnarumma and his girlfriend (photo Lapresse)



Donnarumma and his girlfriend managed to escape and take refuge in a nearby luxury hotel to their home only after 3 in the morning. The hotel staff took care of the shocked couple and immediately alerted the police who began an investigation

The goalkeeper of the Italian national team and his partner were then taken to the hospital.

Read also

Inter, Lautaro Martinez: indecent proposal from Saudi Arabia. And Balogun…

Lukaku-Juventus, offer to snatch Big Rom from the Bianconeri. And Vlahovic..

Subscribe to the newsletter

