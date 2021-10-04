Gianluigi Donnarumma, the goalkeeper of PSG, has publicly displayed his worst fears about the next meetings.

Announced by Rossoneri supporters after his free start this summer from AC Milan to PSG, Gianluigi Donnarumma will return to San Siro on Wednesday (8:45 p.m.), but not with the Parisian club. The transalpine goalkeeper will keep the Azzuri cages during the shock in the semi-final of the League of Nations against Spain. While waiting for this important meeting, “Gigi” fears the reception of the Lombard supporters, he who was allegedly too demanding to extend in Milan.

Donnarumma moved for his return

“I am moved at the idea of ​​coming back, slipped the Parisian goalkeeper. The city and the club of Milan have been important in my life. I hope there will be no whistles. I have always given everything to the Rossonero club, until the end. And if something negative happens, I will also be disappointed because it is a very important game, the semi-final of the Nations League. I hope the supporters can help us. “