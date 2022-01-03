Gianluigi Donnarumma, PSG goalkeeper, gave an interview in which he talked about the differences between his new club and AC Milan
Speaking to the microphones of ‘France Tv‘, Gianluigi Donnarumma talked about the difference between the Milan and the PSG. These are the words of the goalkeeper born in ’99: “Compared to Milan, here at PSG there is more pressure because the objectives are different. Now I am in a club that wants to win everything.” Moving in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower in the summer, Donnarumma played eleven matches between Ligue 1 and Champions League. Milan, today’s top news: latest on Botman, Kessié-Ndombele exchange?
January 3, 2022 (change January 3, 2022 | 10:45 pm)
