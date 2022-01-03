Speaking to the microphones of ‘France Tv‘, Gianluigi Donnarumma talked about the difference between the Milan and the PSG. These are the words of the goalkeeper born in ’99: “Compared to Milan, here at PSG there is more pressure because the objectives are different. Now I am in a club that wants to win everything.” Moving in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower in the summer, Donnarumma played eleven matches between Ligue 1 and Champions League. Milan, today’s top news: latest on Botman, Kessié-Ndombele exchange?