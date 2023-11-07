Donnarumma-Milan and the San Siro protest seen by Artificial Intelligence

In the heat of the lights of San Siro, an atmosphere full of emotion is ready to explode. The November 7 it is a date burned into the hearts of Milan fans. The Meazza will be the scene of an epic match between the Milan and PSG in the Champions League, but there is a return that risks stealing the show. It’s the return of Gianluigi Donnarumma, the former AC Milan custodian, at his old stadium. The San Siro heat has been world-famous, but this time the heat could be aimed at a well-known ex.

The European Champion Returns Home

Gianluigi Donnarumma, European champion with the Italian national team, made his move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021, leaving Milan on a free transfer. While the Rossoneri fans had greeted this move with disapproval, his return to the San Siro as an opponent promises to be explosive. The Milan fans, known for their passion, have a long memory, and Donnarumma is destined to receive a welcome that was anything but warm.

The “T-shirts of 71” and the Language of Grimace

According to the Corriere della Sera, i fans of the Curva Sud they are planning a special welcome. They will wear T-shirts with the number “71,” which in the Neapolitan grimace is a symbol indicating “the man of nothing,” devoid of values. He’s a strong message which promises to make the evening even more intense. Despite the emotional challenges that may await Donnarumma, she appears to have developed an armor to deal with protests.

A Complex Story with Milan and the Fans

This is not the first difficult encounter between Donnarumma hey AC Milan fans. In 2017, during the Under 21 European Championships in Krakow, AC Milan fans displayed a banner with the words ‘Dollarumma’ and threw fake dollars on the pitch, expressing their disappointment at the contractual situation. Donnarumma also experienced similar situations during matches wearing the Milan shirt. However, this time it will be different. The Meazza will be a Rossoneri bedlam, and the fans will make their voices heard in a unique way.

An Aperitif of What to Expect

As anticipated by the Curva Sud fans, the meeting in Paris two weeks ago was just an aperitif. The real test will be Tuesday evening at San Siro. The choreography and hostile atmosphere are part of a plan to make life difficult for PSG and, of course, Donnarumma. But beyond the protests, the real show will be on the pitch, with the match promising to be intense and fundamental for Milan’s progress in Europe. Gianluigi Donnarumma he is ready to return home, but his welcome will be remembered for years. It doesn’t matter if he will be applauded or contested, one thing is certain: San Siro will be the setting for an unforgettable night for Italian football.

