There are two matches in the first knockout round of the Champions League between PSG and Bayern Munich, which sees the Germans win 1-0 and propels them towards the quarterfinals. The first, the one without Kylian Mbappé, sees a substantial domination by the Germans, who pass at the start of the second half with Coman and could double on at least three occasions. The second sees the entry into the field of the French attacker, who alone scares a team that was dominant until then. And it’s a matter of centimeters (Mbappé’s goal disallowed due to an initial offside by Mendes, as well as another goal by Kylian in an irregular position) if PSG can’t keep a now heavily compromised qualification open any longer.

THE MATCH

The first half, essentially devoid of emotion, still sees the clear predominance of the Germans. PSG never shoots on goal, with Neymar and Messi apathetic and the midfield in the hands of the Germans, led by the great duo Kimmich-Goretzka. Nagelsmann left a mediocre Cancelo in the locker room for Davies and was immediately right. The Canadian crosses for Coman’s volley, which pits a guilty Donnarumma, because the former Juve’s shot is central and not even that violent. After last year’s mistakes at the Bernabeu, the Italian goalkeeper risks costing PSG’s ambitions in Europe dearly again. It’s true that Gigio redeems himself immediately after with two very strong points on Choupo-Moting and Pavard, but on the scales there is still a serious mistake. Now, however, PSG have Mbappé, who revives a team that has been really sub-rhythm up to there, backed up by a Mendes who takes the left wing from a distance. Sommer confirms himself wasted by deputy Neuer and denies the number 7 the draw, then Pavard makes a great save on Messi, before getting a double yellow in added time.