The Italian supporters present at San Siro on Wednesday were not kind to Gianluigi Donnarumma. Mino Raiola came to the aid of his foal.

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s return to San Siro did not go well. The former AC Milan played this Wednesday in the semi-final of the League of Nations finally lost by Italy to Spain (1-2), and was entitled to a most hostile reception from part of its former public. Not helped by some commentators, the goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain was however able to count on the support of his agent.

In the columns of Corriere dello Sport, Mino Raiola did not mince words to help the international transalpine, judging that the events in and around San Siro were ” sad, strange and ashamed“. The Dutchman said to himself ” disgusted by the whistles suffered »By his player and wondered ” why AC Milan did not officially speak up to defend Gigio“.

A stubborn resentment

A free party to Paris Saint-Germain, Gianluigi Donnarumma strongly annoyed the Rossoneri supporters who would have appreciated that the player allowed their club to earn a little money on his transfer, he who had been pampered by Milan since his arrival while he was a very young player.

To read also: >>> Depressed, Pierre Ménès thought about suicide