Paris (AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, French football champion, Italian international Gianluigi Donnarumma, was robbed at his home in the capital, Paris, on Friday night, according to a source close to the file.

And the same source said, confirming news for “Acto17” website, that the guard who was admitted to the hospital after the incident, who was accompanied by his girlfriend, was “handcuffed” by “several individuals” under the threat of a “weapon” whose nature was not specified, in his apartment in the eighth district of the capital.

The well-informed source added that Donnarumma sustained “minor injuries,” without providing further details, noting that his girlfriend was not physically harmed.

He explained that the perpetrators had fled and that the police had opened an investigation.

According to the “Acto 17” website, the police were informed by the staff of a nearby hotel where the couple had taken refuge after their escape.

Damage has been estimated at 500,000 euros for “watches, jewelry and luxury leather goods,” according to a police source.

Donnarumma is preparing to travel Saturday to Japan with his team, which is on a pre-season Asian tour. He was also due to participate in a friendly match against Le Havre on Friday.

Several current or former players from Saint-Germain have already signed robberies in recent years and usually in their absence, including Presnel Kimpembe, Brazilian Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Dani Alves, Argentines Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi, Cameroonian Eric-Maxime Choupo-Moting and Spaniard Sergio Rico.