After Terna, no CDP and Tim for Donnarumma: “In my future, a project linked to the Italian value chain”

Before Is in theThen Tim and finally CDP: the now former CEO of Triad, Stefano Donnarumma, had to lead the summit of not one but three (state) giants and more. Instead, everything ended up in a “nothing”. This was clarified by the manager himself who in an interview with Only 24 Hours he declared: “I’m leaving a solid Terna: in three years the share on the Stock Exchange has grown by more than 40%”, but “I will not lead Cdp Venture Capital because my skills are different”. And not even in Tim, “I don’t think there are these intentions”, underlined the manager.

So what will be the future of Terna’s former number one? Donnarumma, on the other hand, intends to put his experience to the energy service “available to Italian capital but also to attract foreign funds that want to invest in the industrial sector of the value chain but no longer within state-controlled companies but at the service of thesmall and medium Italian entrepreneurship”.

