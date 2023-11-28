Donnarumma duck with Newcastle and PSG risked exit from the Champions League

Gigio Donnarumma experiences a difficult night in the Champions League. The goalkeeper of PSG and the Italian national team was the protagonist of an error that threatened to cost the French team defeat (at that point elimination from the Champions League became a very real risk): Newcastle in fact took the lead on the uncertainty of Gigio in the match played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

If PSG-Newcastle had finished 0-1, the English would have reached 8 points leaving the French at 6: in the last round a draw with Milan would have been enough for the Magpies to qualify for the Champions League round of 16.

But it is a sliding doors averted: the draw in the 98th minute calls everything into question in view of the final day which will see Paris Saint Germain (at 7 points) on the pitch of Borussia Dortmund (10 points already qualified, but a point is needed to be certain of first place). Newcastle and Milan are 5 points behind.

PSG qualified for the Champions League in the round of 16 against AC Milan and Newcastle if…

The (hotly disputed) penalty awarded by referee Marciniak in injury time to the Parisians (transformed by Mbappè and defined as ridiculous by Lineker, harsh words also from Shearer) has therefore put Paris Saint Germain fully back on track and, above all, master of its destiny, even if, as we said, the last day with Luis Enrique’s boys on the pitch will be decisive Borussia Dortmund And Newcastle-Milan simultaneously.

If the Magpies beat the Rossoneri, PSG will necessarily have to win against the Bundesliga vice-champions. In the event of a draw for the Rossoneri, Mbappè’s teammates would be mathematically qualified. However, if Milan were to win, Paris Saint Germain would need a draw to avoid being relegated to the Europa League as the third team in the group.

Donnarumma, the mistake in PSG-Newcastle panned by the French newspapers

Returning to Donnarumma’s error which gave Newcastle the momentary advantage over PSG, the former Milan goalkeeper misdirected the ball, handing it to Isak who thanked him for the gift and put the ball into the net protected by Gigio.

Low grades in the report card for Donnarumma in the French newspapers after PSG-Newcastle. “He didn’t push back sufficiently to his right to prevent him from returning to the Swedish attacker’s area,” writes L’Equipe, which also highlights the wrong pass to Hakimi, about ten minutes earlier (with an action that led to Isak’s shot – very high – from the edge of the small area). “Totally responsible for Isak’s goal – writes Le Parisien, which also adds that it is – an error that could have cost very dearly”, while for Figaro the Swede’s shot was “harmless” and Le Monde writes that Donnarumma “made a mistake on the goal and remains perfectible with his feet.”

What a gift from Donnarumma to Minamino 😅🎁 pic.twitter.com/39OwElMdGg — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) November 27, 2023

