Donnarumma duck and Coman goal: PSG-Bayern 0-1

PSG lose at home to Bayern Munich: 0-1 heavy which puts qualification for the quarterfinals of the Champions League at great risk. Weighs a mistake by Donnarumma: Alphonso Davies’ cross from the left, Coman volleyed a right-footed volley, the ball is central, low shot and not strong, but passes under Gigio’s body. The former AC Milan goalkeeper subsequently redeems himself with two good saves: he saves first on Choupo-Moting and then denies Pavard the goalbut the serious mistake that brings the German team ahead is a boulder in the cursed night of Paris Saint Germain who will now be called upon to a feat in the return match (on March 8, as well as Tottenham-Milan) to avoid a new European disappointment.

Donnarumma, Cassano: “A complete disaster, keep messing around tonight too”

In the post match, Anthony Cassano during the live social of the Bobo TV, Donnarumma bowl. “What did you tell me about the Europeans right away, Bobo? I don’t forget, when you talk to me I listen and I remember and I’m always on the spot… what did you tell me?”, His words addressing Vieri. “You told me that the strongest goalkeeper in the world is Donnarumma… The strongest? He’s making disaster after disaster, nothing else”.

The analysis of the former champion of Milan, Real Madrid and Inter on Gigio is clear: “A complete disaster, he continues to make a mess of a mess tonight too, as well as against Monaco… You get to a certain point where then you just have to prove your worth… He made a crazy and sensational mistake.”

“The truth is that it’s one thing to stay in Italy and play in Italy, where my mother, my cousin, Nicola (Ventola, ed) kicks you with slippers… Then when these situations happen to you here, where there are serious players, these things happen here: Coman made a normal, central shot and you make a very bad stuff…”, Cassano concluded.

