Donnarumma duck with Auxerre. Mbappè makes PSG fly one step away from the title

The PSG beat Auxerre 2-1but it goes around the webDonnarumma’s mistake on the shot not irresistible of Sinayoko passing under the belly of the former AC Milan goalkeeper in the 51st minute and risks reopening a game put on ice by Mbappè (brace with goals in the 6th and 8th minutes of the first half).

“Gigio is above all a great professional and is getting better at reading the game. I see him more decisive in reading the trajectories. He is a great strength, takes up a lot of space, has great reflexes and makes decisive saves. He’s starting to direct his defense but needs to be even more aggressive. You cannot admit, when we lead 3-0, that you concede a goal, must be more demanding of himselfbut also with his teammates, to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world.” Galtier had said of Donnarumma on the eve of the match between PSG and Auxerre.

Almost prophetic words: Donnarumma is sure that he has frustrated a positive test with a sensational mistake.

Returning to Paris Saint Germain, however, the title is one step away: he has a 6-point lead over Lens with two games to go and only lacks the mathematics to graduate again as Ligue 1 champion at the end of another winning season in France and disappointing in Europe (elimination in the round of 16 against Bayern Munich, after a group that closed in second place behind Benfica which had led to the tough draw with the Bavarians).

