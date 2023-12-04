Donnarumma disaster: Psg, shock expulsion of Gigio with Le Havre. And the fans…

Black period for Donnarumma. In recent days there has been criticism for the errors against Monaco (pressured in the area by an opponent, he made a mistake in his support, giving the scoring ball to Minamino) in Ligue 1 and against Newcastle in the Champions League. Now a new negative episode for the former AC Milan goalkeeper in the match between Le Havre and Paris Saint-Germain (then won 2-0 by the French champions with goals from Mappè and Vitinha).

After 10′ minutes Gigio was sent off for a dangerous play on Casimir: Donnarumma, trying to catch the ball, went out of time and raised his leg hitting the opposing player on the neck. Direct red and PSG with ten men, with Luis Enrique who fielded Arnau Tenas in place of Bradley Barcola.

Donnarumma sent off in Le Havre-Psg. Tenas hero of the day

The young goalkeeper of the Spanish Under 21 team (acquired in the summer on a free transfer from Barcelona) was then the author of an excellent performance with many interesting saves (the Catalan had never played for the first team, but was ready for his debut) and several PSG fans on X have asked to see him start in the next matches too. At the final whistle RmcSport headlined with a question: “Reassuring footwork, decisive saves and what if Tenas were in competition with Donnarumma?”. Without forgetting that Keylor Navas is also in the team: the 36-year-old Costa Rican goalkeeper from Real Madrid in recent weeks he has remained in the infirmary due to back pain, but he could be available again soon.

Donnarumma expelled, Luis Enrique defends him

“It’s a mistake between the defenders’ lines – explained PSG coach Luis Enrique at the end of the match –, it’s difficult to defend in that game situation. We were distracted, Gigio tried to intervene but the attacker was quick.”

