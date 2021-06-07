Gigio Donnarumma It is one step away from PSG. According to Gianluca Di Marzio and could confirm AS, The already Milan exporter has received a practically irrefutable offer from the French club. The Italian would earn 60 million net over the next five years (12 per season), more variables on personal and team goals. Except for surprises, it will be the proposal that will lead you to choose your new club before the start of the Eurocup: the medical examination with the Parisians could take place in Coverciano, headquarters of the concentration of the azzurra team.

Donnarumma, what left Milan as a free agent after failing to find an agreement to renew (The Rossoneri offered him 8 million per season), as this newspaper advanced, He was also in the sights of Barcelona, who negotiated with Raiola his incorporation. The keeper, moreover, was close to Juventus, but both the Catalans and Vecchia Signora needed to get rid of their starting goalkeepers, Ter Stegen and Szczesny, to sign him. The ‘Gigio’ race, if everything comes to fruition in the next few hours, will then continue under the Eiffel Tower. With a stellar salary.