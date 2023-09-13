The Italy goalkeeper, criticized after his performance against North Macedonia, did not have an easy evening. But in the end, with the captain’s armband on his arm and two good saves, he was able to celebrate at his best against Ukraine

Andrea Ramazzotti

It wasn’t an easy match for Gigio Donnarumma, with applause, whistles and a couple of “real” saves. In what was his stadium until 2021, the Italian number one eventually celebrated the victory over Ukraine with his teammates, but before and during the match for him, from the stands, it wasn’t just… caresses .

disputed — “In the national team – thundered Frattesi – I had never seen something like this: it was an unworthy thing and I don’t understand why it happened. He is strong and didn’t let himself be influenced. When I heard the whistles, I hugged him and I told him I loved him.” Donnarumma had the “shield” of the captain’s armband on his arm, which Spalletti gave him by sending Immobile to the bench, but it wasn’t enough to avoid some protests. When he took to the pitch to warm up together with Vicario and Meret, when the speaker read the official line-ups and above all in the second half, when he went to save it in the goal under Milan’s Sud. See also The summary of the day of the Qualifiers: classified, selections to playoff and everything you need to know

not just whistles — There were many more applauses, but Gigio would certainly have gladly done without those whistles that he pretended not to hear while waving towards the stands before kick-off. He understood that they were probably more dictated by his farewell to Milan, on a free transfer two summers ago, than by the error that cost the 1-1 draw in Skopje on Saturday. So, also heartened by Spalletti’s words on the eve of the match, he tried not to be ready. The two interventions on Dovbyk were excellent, even if the second was nullified by Dimarco’s involuntary assist for Yarmolenko’s tap in. In short, Donnarumma also contributed to the success over Ukraine who, together with his teammates and the entire San Siro stadium, accompanied the Ukrainian national anthem with applause.