The blue, despite the competition from Keylor Navas, wins the award. The striker courted by Real was also rewarded

After the European Championship, as the best player of the tournament, the Yashin award, golden ball of the category, and the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, Gianluigi Donnarumma also won the award for best Ligue 1 goalkeeper. the first Italian to win the recognition of the French championship. The title was also awarded for two years in a row to Salvatore Sirigu (2013 and 2013). 17 appearances were enough for Gigio, due to the forced coexistence with Keylor Navas who had won the prize last season. Almost a game of fate given that PSG has decided to focus on the blue next season: “Of course – said Gigio – I am very happy to be here.” Kylian Mbappé was also awarded, as best player for the third consecutive year. Frenchman has his contract expiring and is courted by Real Madrid, but has not announced where he will play next year: “The decision is almost made and I will announce it soon, before retiring with France.” The Bleus meet in Clairefontaine on May 28. See also Video: spectacular comeback by Juan Sebastián Muñoz in The Players

RICH – Meanwhile, the club of the Emir of Qatar, which according to data from Equipe this year has a turnover of 700 million euros, is looking to the future with the guarantee of being able to count on at least a very high profile goalkeeper. As the last award to the 23-year-old also certifies, at the end of a season full of contrasts. The flop in the Champions League overshadowed everything else. Not only the tenth title of the club, but also the good season of the Italian, mocked at the Bernabeu by Benzema’s goal that kicked off the Spaniards’ comeback.

TITLE – Donnarumma has established himself as the best defender despite the forced coexistence with Navas forced him to play only 17 games. But enough to convince his colleagues to vote for him, beating the competition of the former viola Lafont (Nantes), Benitez (Monaco), Pau Lopez (Marseille) and Sels (Strasbourg): “I played half of the games, it means that I have worked well. I thank those who voted for me ”. And then when asked about whether PSG has decided to promote him full-time, Gigio replies as follows: “Definitely, I’m certainly very happy to be here”. See also The Bernabéu introduces itself to Mbappé

FUTURE – To understand, however, whether Mbappé still is, who preferred to gloss over his future: “The decision is practically made, but I prefer not to make announcements and celebrate this award with the whole family of French football.” Then, out of the ceremony, he added: “I’ll announce it soon, and before going to the retreat with the national team.” France meets on May 28, before the four Nations League matches. Katoto (Psg) as best player and Endler (Lyon) as best goalkeeper complete the palmares in the women’s top division; Saliba (Marseille) as the best promising Ligue 1, Genesio (Rennes) as the best coach. Ignored instead Messi, not even included among the candidates.

May 15 – 11:32 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Donnarumma #goalkeeper #Ligue #Mbappé #Ive #decided #Ill #play #Ill