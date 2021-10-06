After the heavy banner of the Milan supporters on the eve, a part of the audience targeted the goalkeeper already in the warm-up and then cut him off when reading the formations
The prologue was not very encouraging, with that banner (“You will never be welcome again, Donnarumma man of m …”) displayed yesterday in front of the hotel of the National team by the Milan fans. Gigio in the conference had tried in some way to exorcise the climate (“I would be sorry if San Siro booed me, I gave everything to Milan”), the Rossoneri president Scaroni made an appeal to national common sense (“I hope that the public welcome with serenity, he gave a great contribution to Milan and I wish him the best “), but the evening is not going smoothly – euphemism – for the blue number 21.
Outside the stadium, for example, a fan was seen with a “two rods” in his hands, a photo of the goalkeeper and the words “unwelcome guest”, while in the warm-up from a part of the audience whistles and some “buuh” arrived. An appetizer of what happened to the reading of the formations, when San Siro rained down on him a quantity of whistles so conspicuous as to even cover the voice of the speaker (applauded all the other Azzurri). At the moment no particular banners have been displayed against him.
