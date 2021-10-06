The prologue was not very encouraging, with that banner (“You will never be welcome again, Donnarumma man of m …”) displayed yesterday in front of the hotel of the National team by the Milan fans. Gigio in the conference had tried in some way to exorcise the climate (“I would be sorry if San Siro booed me, I gave everything to Milan”), the Rossoneri president Scaroni made an appeal to national common sense (“I hope that the public welcome with serenity, he gave a great contribution to Milan and I wish him the best “), but the evening is not going smoothly – euphemism – for the blue number 21.