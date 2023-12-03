Gigio Donnarumma’s bad moment continues. The 24-year-old goalkeeper for the national team and Paris Saint Germain was sent off after 10 minutes in the Ligue 1 match between Le Havre and PSG, valid for the 14th matchday. The former AC Milan goalkeeper was the protagonist of a bad challenge on the opposing attacker Casimir. The Neapolitan goalkeeper misses the exit time, the opponent anticipates him and suffers a kick between the chest and face. The referee shows the red card with Barcola forced to leave the field to bring in the second goalkeeper Arnau Tenas. For Donnarumma, fresh from the mistake in the Champions League against Newcastle, the negative period continues. Despite playing with 10 men for practically the entire match, PSG won 2-0 thanks to goals from Mbappé in the 23rd minute and Vitinha in the 89th minute and extended their lead in Ligue 1 with 33 points, 4 more than Nice.