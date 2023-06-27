After a long season you need to recharge your batteries. The social thought of the goalkeeper of the national team that has sparked comments between the hilarity and the usual hatred of the network.

A season of ups and downs that of Gianluigi Donnarumma, PSG goalkeeper, champion of France but also fluctuating in the Champions League and in the blue. The ex Milan tries to disconnect a vacation in the Bahamas with some special photos on Instagram with the caption “Summer Recharge”. However, there were some not very nice comments under his post.

The native of Castellammare has posted some photos with sea pigs and a Neapolitan singer Rich Guapp (Geolier). Among the comments to Donnarumma's post, some nice ones such as Montolivo's "Maialone (with laughter)", and Pio and Amedeo "Mamm' and that on Pasquett", to some insults, the usual whipped keyboard lions such as "You are equal " or "You don't notice the difference". There were also some comments from some AC Milan supporters with phrases like "Maignan greets you".

