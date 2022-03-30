Donnarumma, also duck with Turkey: the PSG goalkeeper after the mistake with Real in the Champions League has never seemed the same

Not the best time to form for Gigio Donnarumma, as for the whole national team in general to tell the truth. Last night theItaly face off in a friendly match Turkey after the disappointment of the non-qualification ai World Cup Of Qatar 2022. The widely reworked Azzurri take home the victory, useful only in terms of ranking, but Donnarumma he became the protagonist of a performance between highs and many lows.

Turkey-Italy, Donnarumma: duck on the first goal and error on the second

There Turkey took the lead in the 4 ‘with Cegiz Under. Donnarumma does not correctly cover the nearest post and thus the ball that passes between his legs carom in the net bringing the score to 1-0:

Aaaahh Zizzu

Your defeat = my victory

Donnarumma 💩 pic.twitter.com/QckiNzZ2w7 – Julian Ross (@JulianRossCOC) March 29, 2022

Donnarumma then he is also guilty on the second goal of Serdar Dursun with a clumsy exit on the striker’s Fenerbache:

Not to mention the ball that is roughly returned to a Turkish striker putting his goal at serious risk:

It has definitely been a tough week for Donnarumma. The goalkeeper in fact in the sifda between Italy And North Macedonia seemed very late in intervening on the shot of Trajkovsky who will qualify for the World Cup for his national team:

However Donnarumma could parry it, you can’t catch a goal from 40 meters so you CAN’T, wait for him to get closer to jump instead of taking a step to the right pic.twitter.com/PRjNLTCQky – Leåo 17 (@ rleao17) March 24, 2022

The error against the North Macedonia follows a sensational duck in Champions League with the shirt of Paris Saint Germain. Donnarumma in the second leg of the round of 16 against real Madrid gets the ball snatched from his feet by Benzemawhich after a triangulation with Vinicius find the equalizer, which will be followed by two more goals that will allow the Blancos to go through.

Looking further in time, Donnarumma was the protagonist of another decisive mistake in a Inter Milan of the 2018/19 season. On that occasion Icardi scores the winning goal with his head overcoming the goalkeeper who completely misses the timing of the exit. In his defense Musacchio at the time he did little or nothing to counter the Argentine striker. The most striking duck of Donnarumma, however, took place in a Pescara v AC Milan of the previous year. Paletta culpably passes the ball back to the goalkeeper who misses the stop, taking the home side ahead.

